Interview met Souldrinker
Het Duitse Souldrinker kwam onlangs met een prima eerste cd War Is Coming. Zware Metalen vroeg de band naar het tot stand komen van de band en het debuut en er wordt kort vooruitgeblikt. Zangeres Iris Boanta doet namens de band het woord. Hallo, hoe gaat het? Hey,...
11-12 The Second Coming of Heavy: Switchblade Jesus / Fuzz... Rock & Indie
20-12 Night Flight Orchestra in Tivoli de Helling Rock & Indie
13-12 Jagd en Yasmine naar V11 Festivals
17-12 Nachtvorst – Verlies Rock & Indie
21:37 Enoid – Livssyklus & Dodssyklus
21:37 Thantifaxath – Void Masquerading as Matter
21:37 Get The Shot – Infinite Punishment
21:37 Interview met Souldrinker
20:49 Nieuwe enquête: het gaafste festival van 2017
20:29 Jaarlijst 2017: Album Top 50
14:50 Verjaardagen country artiesten 1- 8 januari
14:50 Overzicht nieuwe muziekclips
14:50 NashvilleTV/Nashville FM agenda 1 – 8 januari
14:42 COLUMN Jaaroverzicht 2017
13:59 AWKWARD i – A Boat Beneath A Sunny Sky
13:42 CIRCUIT Muziek (jan/feb 2018)
13:32 Beast In Black – Berserker
12:42 Mixtape gemist?
12:32 Exhorder komt naar Alcatraz
01:54 Terugblik: het rock- en metaljaar 2017
01:54 Vooruitblik: het rock- en metaljaar 2018
00:53 Top 10 van 2017
31-12 De Grote File Under Jaarlijst 2017
31-12 Jaarlijst 2017: Storm