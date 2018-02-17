Grootste hedge fund ter wereld verwacht crash in Europa: gaat voor $22 miljard short
Eerder werd al duidelijk dat Bridgewater Associates, het grootste hedgefonds ter wereld, in enkele maanden tijd haar shortposities in Europese bedrijven flink had uitgebouwd tot $13,1 miljard. Uit de laatste cijfers blijkt dat het hedgefonds van Ray Dalio doorpakt en inmiddels voor $22 miljard aan shortposities...
