Drimble
NIEUWS
112
112-NIEUWS
2eHANDS
AGENDA
BEDRIJF
FAILLIET
FAMILIE
INBRAAK
VACATURE
VERGUNNING
Nieuws > Economisch nieuws > Analyse & Opinie > Nieuwsbericht

Deutsche AM: The Prospects for China in the Year of the Dog

Bron: Financial Investigator Financial Investigator
15 februari 2018, 12:27

By Sean Taylor, CIO APAC, Deutsche Asset Management We are constructive on the Chinese economy and Chinese asset classes in the Year of the Dog. Opportunities still remain within Chinese equities and debt markets. Let´s look at the three areas -the economy, equities and fixed income.

Lees verder bij bron
Meer berichten in 'Analyse & Opinie'

Meer nieuws over: China

Artikelen in de categorie 'Analyse & Opinie'
Aegon Asset Management: AUM naar 318 mrd euro Vorige
Volgende ETHENEA strengthens its Portfolio Management team with new Portfolio M
Gerelateerde nieuwsberichten:

07-02XGN Entertainment Overwatch Year of the Dog details onthuld door Blizzard Games

15-02Business Insider Trump may be in trouble this year, according to the Chinese... Overige

23-01Computable ICT Overheids-cio investeert vooral in cloud en security Internet

08-021337 Games Overwatch´s Year of the Dog-event nu live, dit zijn... Games

10-02Gaming Nation Chinees nieuwjaar in Overwatch Games

Recent nieuws in de categorie 'Analyse & Opinie'

12:33ESB China worstelt met vrijere kapitaalstromen

12:31FondsNieuws Aegon Asset Management: AUM naar 318 mrd euro

12:27Financial Investigator Deutsche AM: The Prospects for China in the Year of the Dog

12:27Financial Investigator ETHENEA strengthens its Portfolio Management team with new Portfolio...

12:15ADN Beursanalyse 15 feb 12.00u: Korte termijn top bij Fibonacci niveau

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen Credit Suisse herhaalt het koopadvies voor Crédit Agricole

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen Morgan Stanley herhaalt het koopadvies voor Veolia Environnement

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen RBC Capital Markets herhaalt het houdadvies voor Pernod Ricard

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen Morgan Stanley verhoogt het houdadvies voor Société Générale naar...

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen Morgan Stanley herhaalt het koopadvies voor Randgold Resources

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen Jefferies & Co. herhaalt het houdadvies voor Centrica

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen Barclays Capital herhaalt het houdadvies voor Shire

12:11Guruwatch Adviezen Credit Suisse herhaalt het koopadvies voor Shire

11:57Belegger | Columns Tien belangrijke inzichten over obligaties opkomende markten

11:56Beleggers Belangen Belbel actueel: Kwartaalcijfers Aegon

11:49Slim Beleggen Beursblik: rommelige cijfers NN Group

11:49Slim Beleggen Beursblik: cijfers Ordina veel beter dan verwacht

11:45IEX | Columns Vopak, gelukkig hebben we het dividend nog

11:41Guruwatch Adviezen UBS herhaalt het verkoopadvies voor Melexis

11:41Guruwatch Adviezen Berenberg Bank herhaalt het houdadvies voor Sanofi

Nieuws per plaats
Regionaal nieuws
Binnenlands nieuws
Buitenlands nieuws
Regio
Economie
Analyse & Opinie
Politiek
Voetbal
Sport
Vrouw
Man & Business
Media
Auto
Gezondheid
Internet & ICT
Entertainment
Opinie
Dossiers
Zoeken
Inloggen