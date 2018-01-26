Drimble
NIEUWS
112
112-NIEUWS
2eHANDS
AGENDA
BEDRIJF
FAILLIET
FAMILIE
INBRAAK
VACATURE
VERGUNNING
Nieuws > Economisch nieuws > Analyse & Opinie > Nieuwsbericht

ETFGI reports that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 32.3% during 2017 to reach a new high...

Bron: Financial Investigator Financial Investigator
26 januari 2018, 09:55

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 32.3% during 2017 to reach a new high of US$658.35 Bn at the end of December. (All dollar...

Lees verder bij bron
Meer berichten in 'Analyse & Opinie'
Artikelen in de categorie 'Analyse & Opinie'
Beleggen op de groei Vorige
Volgende Wijzigingen in bestuur KPS: Hedwig Peters nieuwe voorzitter
Gerelateerde nieuwsberichten:

18-01Financial Investigator ETFGI reports assets invested in ETFs and ETPs listed... Analyse & Opinie

10-01FondsNieuws De top 20 ETFs met grootste instroom in 2017 Analyse & Opinie

24-01Financial Investigator ETF Securities: Investors remain sceptical over the recent... Analyse & Opinie

24-01Petrochem Actueel Onderzoek naar staat assets industrie Industrie

24-01Europoort Kringen Nulmeting naar staat petrochemische assets Industrie

Recent nieuws in de categorie 'Analyse & Opinie'

10:36De Aandeelhouder | Columns Beleggen in Bitcoin is als rijden onder invloed

10:25Bank Nieuws Beleggingsapp Peaks bereikt 15.000 gebruikers

10:18ADN Beursanalyse 28 jan 10.00u: Index snel naar 61,8% niveau gegaan

10:18IEX | Columns Sligro: Majeure strategiewijziging

10:09Market Update Oliesector stelt verkeerde vragen over haar toekomst

10:02FondsNieuws Nieuw platform gericht op planners wil naar 1 mrd AuM

10:02FondsNieuws Paul Gerla in beeld: 'Uiteindelijk draait het om de liefde'

10:02FondsNieuws Top 5 bedrijfsobligatiefondsen wereldwijd: MFS aan kop

09:59Beleggers Belangen Beleggen op de groei

09:55Financial Investigator ETFGI reports that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed...

09:55Financial Investigator Wijzigingen in bestuur KPS: Hedwig Peters nieuwe voorzitter

09:53ABN Amro Insights Harde groei bouwsector niet zonder risico´s

09:48ADN Beursanalyse 26 jan 09.15u: AEX na enige aarzeling naar boven

09:36De Aandeelhouder | Columns AEX meer neerwaartse druk?

09:33DNB Persbericht: Daling aantal valse eurobiljetten in Nederland

09:29Beleggers Belangen Waar moet ik op letten bij securities lending?

09:25Financial Investigator BNY Mellon: Cross Currents Abound – Beware the Swinging Boom

09:25Financial Investigator Centraal Beheer en ABN AMRO winnen Social awards

09:21Slim Beleggen Beursblik: goede jaarstart industriele metaalmarkten

09:18IEX | Columns Liveblog: ABN Amro en Aperam

Nieuws per plaats
Regionaal nieuws
Binnenlands nieuws
Buitenlands nieuws
Regio
Economie
Analyse & Opinie
Politiek
Voetbal
Sport
Vrouw
Man & Business
Media
Auto
Gezondheid
Internet
Entertainment
Opinie
Dossiers
Zoeken
Inloggen