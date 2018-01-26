ETFGI reports that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 32.3% during 2017 to reach a new high...
ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in Smart Beta ETFs and ETPs listed globally increased by 32.3% during 2017 to reach a new high of US$658.35 Bn at the end of December. (All dollar...
