Economisch adviseur Gary Cohn stapt op omdat hij handelsoorlog van Trump afkeurt
FD (betaald) plaatste op 7 maart 2018 het volgende bericht op hun website: 'Economisch adviseur Gary Cohn stapt op omdat hij handelsoorlog van Trump afkeurt. Democraat en voormalig bankier van Goldman Sachs trekt zijn conclusies...'
