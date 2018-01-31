Japan is going bonkers for cryptocurrency â€” but the country still loves cash
Cryptocurrency - Japan has come to dominate the market for digital currency trading. Still, it is far more cash dependent than other countries. Japanese investors are going bananas for cryptocurrencies, but the country still has a love affair with paper money. Japan has become a big market for cryptocurrency trading...
