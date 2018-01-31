Drimble
NIEUWS
112
112-NIEUWS
2eHANDS
AGENDA
BEDRIJF
FAILLIET
FAMILIE
INBRAAK
VACATURE
VERGUNNING
Nieuws > Economisch nieuws > Nieuwsbericht

Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to education charities

Bron: Business Insider Business Insider
31 januari 2018, 22:43

Eagles defensive end Chris Long pledged his entire 2017 salary to help promote education equity through a series of scholarships. With career stops in St. Louis, New England, and Philadelphia, Long has supported education efforts in all three cities through his foundation. Through the “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow”...

Lees verder bij bron
Meer berichten in 'Economisch nieuws'
Artikelen in de categorie 'Economisch nieuws'
McDonald´s is bringing back its famously large and small takes o Vorige
Volgende Videoscheidsrechter wekt woede van De Kuip door doelpunt Feyenoord af
Gerelateerde nieuwsberichten:

16-01Vastgoedmarkt Doe mee aan de salary survey 2017/2018 Bouw

25-01Beurs.nl Nieuws *Draghi: cyclisch [economisch] momentum versterkt vertrouwen... Economie

29-01Computers op School Scheikunde update voor Minecraft Education Onderwijs

30-01Business Insider The 10 longest flights in the world, ranked Economie

10-01Nashville TV Wat zijn de best verkochte country albums van 2017... Rock & Indie

Recent nieuws in de categorie 'Economisch nieuws'

23:34De Aandeelhouder Omzet Facebook gespekt door hogere advertentieinkomsten

23:34NRC | Economie Steinhoff geeft ontslagen topman aan

23:13Business Insider A government minister resigned for being late — but Theresa May has refused...

23:13Business Insider The GOP tax law unintentionally created the potential for a huge disaster...

23:13Business Insider Whole Foods´ crisis of empty shelves is hurting sales, analysts say

23:13Business Insider Microsoft boekt verlies na Amerikaanse belastingherziening

23:13Business Insider Mark Zuckerberg schept op dat mensen minder gebruik maken van Facebook...

23:10De Aandeelhouder Verlies voor Qualcomm

23:00Nu.nl | Economie Extra maatregelen voor problemen erfbelasting

22:57Elsevier | Economie Minister onderzoekt verbod bitcoin

22:52FD (betaald) Qualcomm verstevigt samenwerking met Samsung

22:48IEX | Nieuws Zakelijke tak doet PayPal goed

22:43Business Insider Japan is going bonkers for cryptocurrency — but the country still...

22:43Business Insider How to file your tax return for free online this year — and get your...

22:43Business Insider 12 high-paying jobs Amazon´s HQ2 will likely bring to its future...

22:43Business Insider Mark Zuckerberg boasts that changes to Facebook have caused people...

22:43Business Insider McDonald´s is bringing back its famously large and small takes on the Big Mac

22:43Business Insider Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to education...

22:43Business Insider Videoscheidsrechter wekt woede van De Kuip door doelpunt Feyenoord...

22:42IEX | Nieuws Dieprode cijfers Qualcomm door belastingen

Nieuws per plaats
Regionaal nieuws
Binnenlands nieuws
Buitenlands nieuws
Regio
Economie
Analyse & Opinie
Politiek
Voetbal
Sport
Vrouw
Man & Business
Media
Auto
Gezondheid
Internet & ICT
Entertainment
Opinie
Dossiers
Zoeken
Inloggen