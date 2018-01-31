Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to education charities
Eagles defensive end Chris Long pledged his entire 2017 salary to help promote education equity through a series of scholarships. With career stops in St. Louis, New England, and Philadelphia, Long has supported education efforts in all three cities through his foundation. Through the “Pledge 10 for Tomorrow”...
16-01 Doe mee aan de salary survey 2017/2018 Bouw
25-01 *Draghi: cyclisch [economisch] momentum versterkt vertrouwen... Economie
29-01 Scheikunde update voor Minecraft Education Onderwijs
30-01 The 10 longest flights in the world, ranked Economie
10-01 Wat zijn de best verkochte country albums van 2017... Rock & Indie
23:34 Omzet Facebook gespekt door hogere advertentieinkomsten
23:34 Steinhoff geeft ontslagen topman aan
23:13 A government minister resigned for being late — but Theresa May has refused...
23:13 The GOP tax law unintentionally created the potential for a huge disaster...
23:13 Whole Foods´ crisis of empty shelves is hurting sales, analysts say
23:13 Microsoft boekt verlies na Amerikaanse belastingherziening
23:13 Mark Zuckerberg schept op dat mensen minder gebruik maken van Facebook...
23:10 Verlies voor Qualcomm
23:00 Extra maatregelen voor problemen erfbelasting
22:57 Minister onderzoekt verbod bitcoin
22:52 Qualcomm verstevigt samenwerking met Samsung
22:48 Zakelijke tak doet PayPal goed
22:43 Japan is going bonkers for cryptocurrency — but the country still...
22:43 How to file your tax return for free online this year — and get your...
22:43 12 high-paying jobs Amazon´s HQ2 will likely bring to its future...
22:43 Mark Zuckerberg boasts that changes to Facebook have caused people...
22:43 McDonald´s is bringing back its famously large and small takes on the Big Mac
22:43 Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to education...
22:43 Videoscheidsrechter wekt woede van De Kuip door doelpunt Feyenoord...