Here´s what might happen if North Korea launched a nuclear weapon
Tensions between North Korea and the United States have escalated during the Trump presidency, with threatening tweets and talk about the size of each country´s nuclear “button.” But what would happen if North Korea actually decided to follow through on its threat and launch...
31-01 North Korea is reportedly preparing a massive parade... Economie
31-01 Trump touts ´maximum pressure´ against North Korea... Economie
19-01 Step Into The Safe And Wonderful World Of North Korea Opmerkelijk
31-01 Former US intelligence chief reveals North Korea´s... Economie
30-01 50 years ago, Vietnamese forces launched the Tet Offensive... Economie
23:34 Omzet Facebook gespekt door hogere advertentieinkomsten
23:34 Steinhoff geeft ontslagen topman aan
23:13 A government minister resigned for being late — but Theresa May has refused...
23:13 The GOP tax law unintentionally created the potential for a huge disaster...
23:13 Whole Foods´ crisis of empty shelves is hurting sales, analysts say
23:13 Microsoft boekt verlies na Amerikaanse belastingherziening
23:13 Mark Zuckerberg schept op dat mensen minder gebruik maken van Facebook...
23:10 Verlies voor Qualcomm
23:00 Extra maatregelen voor problemen erfbelasting
22:57 Minister onderzoekt verbod bitcoin
22:52 Qualcomm verstevigt samenwerking met Samsung
22:48 Zakelijke tak doet PayPal goed
22:43 Japan is going bonkers for cryptocurrency — but the country still...
22:43 How to file your tax return for free online this year — and get your...
22:43 12 high-paying jobs Amazon´s HQ2 will likely bring to its future...
22:43 Mark Zuckerberg boasts that changes to Facebook have caused people...
22:43 McDonald´s is bringing back its famously large and small takes on the Big Mac
22:43 Eagles defensive end Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to education...
22:43 Videoscheidsrechter wekt woede van De Kuip door doelpunt Feyenoord...