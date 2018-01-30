Drimble
Nieuws > Economisch nieuws > Nieuwsbericht

Pelosi rips GOP congressman demanding Capitol Police arrest undocumented immigrants at the State of the Union as anti-Christian

Bron: Business Insider Business Insider
30 januari 2018, 22:33

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar called on police to arrest undocumented immigrants attending the State of the Union who are guests of Democratic members. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called it anti-Christian and “so outside the circle of respectable behaviour for a member of Congress.” WASHINGTON...

